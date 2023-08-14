The current majority of the Supreme Court has held that a woman has no right to decide issues of her reproductive health (Dobbs), that states can’t keep people from being in public with guns (Brunei), that the EPA can’t regulate certain waterways (Sackett), that discrimination against those different than you is fine (303 Creative), that religious schools are entitled to public funds (Carson), that the secretary of education can’t implement a law passed by congress 20 years ago to give students debt relief (Biden) and now has agreed to hear whether it’s constitutional for a state to disarm violent domestic abusers who are under restraining orders (Rahimi). The outlook on that case is not good. It is time that we have a democrat controlled Congress and White House and for them to expand the number of Justices on the Supreme Court sufficiently so that this current majority no longer can ignore settled law and individual rights.