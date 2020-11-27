Letter: UNITED WE CONQUER

During WWII, most Americans united to support the war effort. They endured rationing of gas, food and clothing . They lost loved ones who died in the service of their country.
We are currently engaged in another World War, a war against COVID19, a deadly enemy that has already taken almost as many lives as were lost in WWII. This invisible enemy is steadily and stealthily marching across our nation leaving death, destruction and terrible heartache in its wake. Where is our united response to THIS war? Do people who reject mask wearing and social distancing realize that they are actually aiding the enemy? Are those measures too much to ask? Too much of a sacrifice? Do they know that once this virus is under control, we can start reopening schools, churches, restaurants, bars, theaters, stores, sport and concert venues etc? The sooner we work together as one united nation, the sooner we will conquer the virus.
Norlaine Sproul
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
