Letter: Uniting our country
I’ve read an increasing number of citizen opinions indicating the need for Biden/Democrats to show a real move towards unification by acting in demonstrable ways to encourage such a goal. It is incumbent on supporters of the last administration to acknowledge their leader’s errors/transgressions in order to assist in creating a climate where working towards the common good can be realized. We can all commit to encouraging our present representatives in government to work for the good of the country. We can all commit to ridding ourselves of candidates who refuse to honor the sanctity of our open and honest elections. We have a system guaranteeing that our voices are heard. Use it. Honor it.

Don Bird

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

