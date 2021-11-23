 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Uniting people
View Comments

Letter: Uniting people

  • Comments

There may be a silver lining to climate change. When farming can no longer feed people, middle class and poor people will, at first, experience food insecurity. The poor already suffer that. The wealthy will continue to eat well. But soon after food insecurity, climate change will cause actual famine. Americans have never experienced the stress of true famine. A study by Markus Heinrichs and Bernadette von Dawans outlines how the stress of disaster unites people. Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, tsunamis, all tend to bring folks together. I guess the only good thing about climate change induced famine is that it is likely to finally bring Republicans and Democrats together, which happens under the stress of starvation. Joe Manchin might not be around when famine strikes our country, and the world. But Kristen Sinema probably will be. When that happens, will she get credit for uniting Republicans and Democrats? Seriously though, Senator Sinema, agree to lift the filibuster rule. Walk the walk, don't just talk the talk. Lives depend on it.

Louis Hollingsworth

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News