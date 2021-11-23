Letter: Uniting people

There may be a silver lining to climate change. When farming can no longer feed people, middle class and poor people will, at first, experience food insecurity. The poor already suffer that. The wealthy will continue to eat well. But soon after food insecurity, climate change will cause actual famine. Americans have never experienced the stress of true famine. A study by Markus Heinrichs and Bernadette von Dawans outlines how the stress of disaster unites people. Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, tsunamis, all tend to bring folks together. I guess the only good thing about climate change induced famine is that it is likely to finally bring Republicans and Democrats together, which happens under the stress of starvation. Joe Manchin might not be around when famine strikes our country, and the world. But Kristen Sinema probably will be. When that happens, will she get credit for uniting Republicans and Democrats? Seriously though, Senator Sinema, agree to lift the filibuster rule. Walk the walk, don't just talk the talk. Lives depend on it.
Louis Hollingsworth
West side
