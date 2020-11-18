 Skip to main content
Letter: Unity and Bi-Partisanship: Dead Concepts?
While President-Elect Biden’s call for bi-partisanship is admirable, it may be time that Democrats let this idea die. Republicans long ago abandoned the idea of bi-partisanship; it is not part of their operational makeup. The Democrats are now faced with this question--- to continue the push for bi-partisanship or adopt the Republican game plan.

As for the idea of unity, this premise may be a myth. The recent articles on unity seem to have one common thought, that only Democrats must compromise and sacrifice its agenda while Republicans do nothing more than wait for this sacrifice.

Democrats continually hang onto traditional political rules that Republicans no longer honor; Republicans basically use a winners-take-all strategy when they win and losers-obfuscate strategy when they lose. True compromise and unity as shared political ideologies in America may now be debunked.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

