Letter: “UNITY AND PEACE ARE NEEDED NOW MORE THAN EVER”

As Ahmadi Muslims we are disheartened to see the violent protest of legitimate election results in our beloved nation. Seeing attacks on the United States’ democratic institutions is especially upsetting. Yet, we call on all to remain peaceful and obey the law of the land.
We pray that the divisions in our nation can be healed so that our nation can focus on serving its rights to mankind.
The Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said during a sermon on New Years 2021: “Our true happiness will be when humanity begins to recognize the rights of one another, when hatred turns to love. May the world turn the attention of every nation and every person towards fulfilling the rights owed to one another”.
A true Muslim can never raise his voice in hatred against his fellow citizens, nor for that matter against the ruling authority or government. It is the responsibility that he should remain loyal and fully abide by the laws of the land of which he belong to.
Amir Ayubi
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.