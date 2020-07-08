Letter: Unity of God

At times of great peril, we turn to a supreme being, God for help. Our concept of God may be different but most religions believe there is one Supreme Being. The Holy Quran teaches that God sent Prophets to different nations with a central message: The unity of God. (16:37) Over time, It is the people who stray from these teachings and create false idols and start worshiping them instead of the One Supreme God.
As Muslims, when we stand in congregational prayers five times a day at every Mosque, we are all standing in unity regardless of one’s color or financial standings. The fourth Caliph to Messiah Ahmad, His Holiness Mirza Tahir Ahmad says in his book ‘An Elementary Study of Islam’, “This gives birth to the universal concept of equality in Islam, which is its distinctive feature. Hence from the vantage point of God, all human beings, wherever and in whichever age they were born, stand equal in His sight.”
Sohail Qureshi
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
