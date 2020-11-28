Letter: UNITY

Those that remember the Cold War remember it as a time of solidarity for our country. The Soviet Union was our enemy and we were unified in successfully defeating them. There was much less of this childish Red vs. Blue political quarreling that cripples us today.
China is aggressively trying to displace us as the most prosperous nation on Earth. Their strategic initiatives worldwide are unified and effective while we writhe in our own internal squabbling. They even gave us a deadly virus without saying they’re sorry and are laughing their heads off at how ineptly we’re handling it.
American unity may again depend upon having a common adversary. We don’t have to go to war with China, but we should be unified to our core in showing them and the world an effective democracy. This means Americans growing up and respecting one another. And it means unified cooperation between our politicians instead of their polarizing and treasonous obsession with re-election.
Bill Perry
Ajo
