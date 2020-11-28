 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: UNITY
View Comments

Letter: UNITY

Those that remember the Cold War remember it as a time of solidarity for our country. The Soviet Union was our enemy and we were unified in successfully defeating them. There was much less of this childish Red vs. Blue political quarreling that cripples us today.

China is aggressively trying to displace us as the most prosperous nation on Earth. Their strategic initiatives worldwide are unified and effective while we writhe in our own internal squabbling. They even gave us a deadly virus without saying they’re sorry and are laughing their heads off at how ineptly we’re handling it.

American unity may again depend upon having a common adversary. We don’t have to go to war with China, but we should be unified to our core in showing them and the world an effective democracy. This means Americans growing up and respecting one another. And it means unified cooperation between our politicians instead of their polarizing and treasonous obsession with re-election.

Bill Perry

Ajo

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News