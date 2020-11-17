Letter: Unity??

We hear much about the intent of "unity" by Mr..Biden, yet...McArdle Op-ed talk about the Insufferable Donald Trump (not his successful policies but the persona)
And then Hettleman's comments of "incompetent, odious?? Trump presidency, (who made life better for Hispanic) and Black people). These are expected ranting of left socialists who must deaf to the call for unity.
As an aside, you have a great picture of Women's protest and yet you totally ignored the tens of thousands of Trump supporters in Washington. Perhaps you paper size was too small to post this throng of supporters
IHOR KUNASZ
Oro Valley
