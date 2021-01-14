Letter: Unity

To those who oppose impeachment because we need “unity”: The time for unity was in accepting the results of a fair and secure election. Those who persisted in the lie that the vote was “stolen” pedaled disunity. Those who rejected the decisions of the courts not to overturn an election in the absence of evidence perpetuated disunity. Those who incited a mob to march to Congress to interfere with accepting certified electoral votes not only furthered the disunity but encouraged insurrection. If seeking to overthrow the results of a Presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power is not impeachable, then what is? You don’t respond to sedition by abdicating Constitutional duty. Those who call for unity should loudly and publicly admit that the election was fair and that we need to come together and heal by dealing in truth and fact, not conspiracy theories and lies.
Ann M Haralambie, J.D.
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.