Far left progressives want $14 trillion (or is it $20 T or whatever, it’s an awful lot of money!) to provide comprehensive health care for all. Other far left alarmists claim we have only 12 yrs (or is it 10 or 13, doesn’t really matter cause it’s just around the corner) until an apocalypse strikes us down if we don’t get busy and fix our Climate.
While both sound goofy maybe spending all this money is really a non-issue since we’ll never be paying it back. Makes some kind of bizarre sense don’t you think?
I guess this is what dems mean when they argue for thinking ‘out of the box’.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.