I have been watching several British medical shows, 24 Emergency, NHS documentaries, plus others. To see patients walk in hospital or clinic for care, be taken in for care, released from care when fixed, or held for further care. No one is asked for papers, insurance cards, etc. They are cared for and they walk out when done. No hours on phones, doing paperwork, no follow-up with bills to pay. No hassles. No worries.....such a load to bare. For everyone in U.S.A.