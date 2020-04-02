Letter: Universal Healthcare
Letter: Universal Healthcare

I am an MPH student with a concentration in Epidemiology at the University of Arizona. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that everyone has access to affordable healthcare that is not dependent on their employment. It is vital at the moment that people practice social distancing and slow the spread of the virus enough to not overload our healthcare system. However, this unfortunately means that many people who aren't able to work remotely will lose their jobs, their income, and possibly their health insurance. We need to ensure that those who are taking steps to reduce the spread of the outbreak by staying home are not then punished for their actions by having their health insurance stripped away from them and being left more vulnerable to the very disease they are trying to protect our community from by staying home.

Brenna Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

