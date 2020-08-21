Letter: University of Arizona Acquisition of Ashford University

I've read recent coverage of the University of Arizona's acquisition of Ashford University and noticed many only seem to be able to see one side of the story. I'm fortunate enough to be a member of both communities. I'm a proud Wildcat, having graduated from the University of Arizona in 2011, and now work in Ashford University’s Registrar’s office. I fully understand wanting to protect the reputation of the University of Arizona; however, I also know firsthand that Ashford - the leadership, students, faculty and staff I proudly work with each day - will care just as much as any member of the Wildcat community. The values instilled in me at the University of Arizona are values that I'm able to carry into my work daily and are shared by my colleagues at Ashford. We should see this as an incredible opportunity to reach and educate more people with these same values. I think you’ll soon see the University of Arizona Global Campus as an asset to the community.
Erin Wilton
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
