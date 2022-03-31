 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unjustified deference

It seems that every time any individual who has attended, or graduated from Harvard University is mentioned in the media, their attendance at that institution is afforded a considerable degree of almost religious deference. Their attendance at that university is always mentioned, apparently intended to impress the reader/listener with that person's level of credibility.

I suggest it is well past time to stop granting such devotion to an institution, now referred to by some as, "Kremlin on the Charles (River)".

Harvard has produced such questionable "geniuses" as Peter Navarro, George W. Bush, Kayleigh McEnany, Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley.

Plato suggested that not participating in politics, i.e. voting, results in being governed by your inferiors. Those individuals, among others, clearly illustrate the critical need for every eligible citizen to vote.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

