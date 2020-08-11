You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Unmasking the president
Letter: Unmasking the president

President Trump’s recent television interviews, such as the one with Fox News' Chris Wallace, remind one of the quote from Abraham Lincoln. “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.” Wallace did an admirable job of unmasking the president and showing him for what he is.

Joe Steiner

Foothills

