The U.S. Congress has 435 Representatives. Who is your Representative in Congress? I know for certain mine is NOT Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, if you watch the news or read the newspaper, it seems she is the only Representative in Congress. The media seems addicted to reporting on what Ms. Green has to say about everything. Why? I think we all know why. It is all about TV ratings and what sells. I asked Google “Who is the dumbest member in the U.S. Congress”, and Ms. Green is listed as one of the dumbest.