Letter: Unprecedented Times
Letter: Unprecedented Times

When we wake up on Nov 4 and find out that mercifully the US is getting its sanity back and Biden/Harris have won through an honest election process, Trump should be removed from office within 48 hours. His advisors and aides can stay 10 days to transition what's necessary to Biden's team. Trump is too dangerous, too impetuous and a bad loser to be staying. Who knows what kind of havoc he could wreck?

Unprecedented? Yes, but so is ramming a Supreme Court Justice down our throats one week before election day.

Karyn Zoldan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

