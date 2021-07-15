 Skip to main content
Letter: Unqualified candidates
Letter: Unqualified candidates

Sometimes you read an op ed that reenforces your worse fears about how we are governed.Recently an opinion writer lamented that people are running for higher office without having the requisite political experience. His theory is that decisions made that affect our lives are best made by career politicians. Any real world experience is not worth much. I once had everything I owned invested in a business. You will pardon me if I am less than serious about legislation made by career politicians who have never had to make a payroll or lay awake at night worrying about a business and its employees. It would be nice if decisions made regarding things like regulations or minimum wages (a major concern of my restaurant business) would be made by people who have experienced some of the side affects of their actions. Maybe less politics might be better.

Gary Stoeger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

