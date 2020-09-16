 Skip to main content
Letter: Unrest and fighting throughout the United States
Letter: Unrest and fighting throughout the United States

My Dad fought in World War II under Patton. As a child, I knew that if I asked my Dad a question about the war, my Mom would quickly raise a finger to her lips, frown and shake her head, indicating to me to change the subject. I quickly learned those who experience combat do not discuss it with bravado.

One day, after learning about the Battle of the Bulge at school, I asked my Dad about it when I got home. I told him I wanted to know how he got any sleep with all that noise going on around him. He gave out a loud laugh and then answered, "Well, I would climb into a foxhole, say a prayer and take several slow deep breaths and fall asleep."

That was a great "life lesson" from Dad. I think it would help all of us right now to pray and take several slow, deep breaths during these turbulent times.

Michele Kocour

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

