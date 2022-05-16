 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: "Unsettled" Settled law

In as much as we have a confirmed and authentic leak from the Supreme Court that indicates Roe v Wade, which all three Supreme Court justices – Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Coney Barrett – testified as “settled law”, is now via this leak, potentially open to reversal and removal by five of the nine Supreme Court justices. I feel that in trying to win their nominations, these three nominees lied to both parties and the people supporting their nominations. Whether this constitutes an impeachable offense, must be determined by an impeachment trial to determine this; should this be the case, they need to be removed from office and President Biden must select three new justices to supersede the previous three. Time is of the essence, as Mr. Biden must select the three new justices lest the three slots be stolen by Mr. McConnell as he did to president Obama if the 2022 elections cause a shift in the House and Senate.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

