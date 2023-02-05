Re: the Jan. 20th letter " Accomplishments ". If you would try listening to something other then all of the MAGA hype (in all of your letters to the editor), you might gain a new prospective. We are living in very complex times, that require experience and ability to think outside the box. Although far from perfect, President Bidden has and is doing a stellar job of helping all of the people in our country. The whole world has been dealing with the results of climate change, pandemic, war and inflation from an unstable world. Our president has been able to create more jobs and leadership to our country (in very unstable times) , while dealing with a MAGA group who is only interested in being loud and disruptive while they cut taxes for the 1%. If you need social security and medicare (like most of the middle class do), you can thank your lucky stars that Biden won't negotiate it, regardless of all of the pressure to get rid of it.