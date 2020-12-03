 Skip to main content
Letter: Unsupreme Supreme Court Decision
Letter: Unsupreme Supreme Court Decision

Anyone surprised by the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to allow unrestricted access for New York's church/synagogue attendees? In the middle of a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, our judicial braintrust saw fit to countermand Governor Cuomo's wise and scientifically-backed order restricting access to all but 'essential' establishments.

Last time I checked, essential was held to be life-sustaining, truly required facilities. Obviously some, including our Supreme Court, see worshipping in a crowd to fit the essential category. The only good news in the story was our conservative, but clear-thinking Chief Justice Roberts saw the lunacy in obstructing a smart leader trying his best to save the lives and health of those he's sworn to protect, and voted with the disenting side.

Later in the Star, a related story indicated that while our rodeo, parade, restaurants and bars were restricting access to prevent the exploding virus spread, the Tucson gun show would proceed as planned! God forbid we rile the NRA as well as Relgious Right.

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

