Letter: Untenable solution

I have been following recent tragedies involving children killed mercilessly in their day-to-day lives. After “thoughts and prayers” Republican talking points will offer how-to "harden" elementary school targets. Why not train teachers to use AR-15s? They could purchase body armor out of their unreimbursed school supply budget! Maybe Governor Ducey who sits on his very large surplus could provide some funds since Arizona nationally is usually 49th or 50th in school spending? Nonetheless, I have a better idea! What about taking school resource officers and training them to obtain teaching certification! We could have them provide two services rather than the six or seven schoolroom teachers provide daily with barely a living wage. The police in Uvalde, TX did not want to act because they "might get shot." Why would we ever do this to our teachers who determine this country's future?

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

