 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Untimely firing of college football coaches
View Comments

Letter: Untimely firing of college football coaches

In a year when college football probably should have been cancelled entirely, at least three coaches have been fired this past weekend including Kevin Sumlin of the U of A. Hundreds of games have been cancelled due to COVID and the U of A only played five games with the disastrous result last Saturday leading to Sumlin's firing. In a year where hundreds of thousands of people dying, being unemployed or waiting in food lines, the U of A recklessly chose to increase their buyout debt to $13.78 million (includes Rodriguez and Sumlin). An even worse case is Gus Malzahn's firing at Auburn which will result in a $21.45 million buyout and for a coach who had a 68 and 35 record with a spot in the 2013 National Championship game. The money that football coaches receive is disturbing enough, but to disregard what COVID has caused in this country is outrageous.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News