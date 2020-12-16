Letter: Untimely firing of college football coaches

In a year when college football probably should have been cancelled entirely, at least three coaches have been fired this past weekend including Kevin Sumlin of the U of A. Hundreds of games have been cancelled due to COVID and the U of A only played five games with the disastrous result last Saturday leading to Sumlin's firing. In a year where hundreds of thousands of people dying, being unemployed or waiting in food lines, the U of A recklessly chose to increase their buyout debt to $13.78 million (includes Rodriguez and Sumlin). An even worse case is Gus Malzahn's firing at Auburn which will result in a $21.45 million buyout and for a coach who had a 68 and 35 record with a spot in the 2013 National Championship game. The money that football coaches receive is disturbing enough, but to disregard what COVID has caused in this country is outrageous.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
