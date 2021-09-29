 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unvaccinated block and criticize Biden’s COVID plans
View Comments

Letter: Unvaccinated block and criticize Biden’s COVID plans

  • Comments

We read too much from the right-wing about President Joe Biden's "failing" on controlling COVID-19 and vaccine distribution. It appears weaker minds that reject the vaccine for whatever reasons created by right-wing fascists and anti-democracy losers have been affected in many ways. Their logic and reasoning abilities are shot.

Biden is criticized by these same "people" and their ignorant "leaders in Congress," who have already been vaccinated. They attack his comments about wearing masks, his insistence on vaccines and his mandates for those vaccines. They, of course, reject every attempt to curtail the pandemic on the basis that their false sense of being "healthy" takes precedence - or their irrational fear of microchips, sterility, infertility, death, pain, government control, et al.

They disregard the FACT that over 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people (99.5 percent in Texas), most likely themselves. In fact, as of September 20, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and its variants.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News