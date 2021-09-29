Letter: Unvaccinated block and criticize Biden’s COVID plans

We read too much from the right-wing about President Joe Biden's "failing" on controlling COVID-19 and vaccine distribution. It appears weaker minds that reject the vaccine for whatever reasons created by right-wing fascists and anti-democracy losers have been affected in many ways. Their logic and reasoning abilities are shot.
Biden is criticized by these same "people" and their ignorant "leaders in Congress," who have already been vaccinated. They attack his comments about wearing masks, his insistence on vaccines and his mandates for those vaccines. They, of course, reject every attempt to curtail the pandemic on the basis that their false sense of being "healthy" takes precedence - or their irrational fear of microchips, sterility, infertility, death, pain, government control, et al.
They disregard the FACT that over 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people (99.5 percent in Texas), most likely themselves. In fact, as of September 20, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 and its variants.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
