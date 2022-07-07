Letter: UNWANTED BABIES

U.S. women, for various reasons, have between 600,000 and 900,000 abortions annually, depending upon who is counting. Knowing that, one wonders if the current members of the U.S. Supreme Court have thought about what happens when all those hundreds of thousands of unwanted, often fatherless babies soon begin overwhelming our welfare systems and as adults, our criminal courts. And then, homelessness! Is that really what we want? We would wish for long-term common sense and wisdom from these justices rather than partisan ideology—but we’re not getting it.