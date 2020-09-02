 Skip to main content
Letter: Unwanted
Letter: Unwanted

I have been a registered Republican for decades. As the Republican National convention begins I am acutely aware that my views and perspectives are not welcome by my party.

I am, however, in very good company. Jeff Flake will likely not be at this convention. His conservative beliefs will be silent. Mitt Romney will not be there. His belief that no man is above the law will be excluded. George Bush will not be there. President Bush, I am sure, would not have sanctioned families being separated at the border. Colin Powell will not be heard and John McCain will not be memorialized. The idea that the country should overshadow self-interest will not be praised. What is left? For me what is omitted far outweighs what is likely to be celebrated.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

