Letter: Up to each of us to take action

Re: the March 3 article "Amid virus threat, competence at White House is dearly missed."
Thankfully the bottom has been reached, the eulogy delivered, and we can start rebuilding competence in our democracy with citizen action. The obvious right now is voting in the primaries, but speaking up to our current elected representatives can work to strengthen our democracy, narrow the equity gap, and make sure all Americans have the health care they need to face the Coronavirus, along with “normal” medical challenges. Ask them to pass equity issues like a renters’ tax credit, incentives for more affordable housing, and a tax fairness package that focuses on the forgotten: those living in or near poverty. With 40% of Americans one broken down car or refrigerator away from financial distress, action is needed. Our calls, letters, and even visits to those who represent us can make the difference, helping to restore competence by uniting our voices for positive change.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.