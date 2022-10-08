Letter: Upcoming Election Chaos

Is there any doubt election deniers will claim election fraud if they lose the general election? They claimed fraud before the primary election votes were even cast and indicated if they don't win, "there's cheating going on". Nationwide, they are sowing the seeds of distrust and claiming to have proof of fraud while providing no evidence. Why are they allowed to do so with impunity? Don't libel or slander laws apply? Taxpayers are footing the bill for sham audits and recounts when extensive procedures are in place to ensure free and fair elections. "Free" speech shouldn't come at a cost to the taxpayers. Make the ones contesting election results pay for it and all incurred costs (replacement equipment, government manpower, court costs, etc) and any damages caused when election officials or government property are attacked, regardless of party affiliation. If election fraud is discovered to the extent it affects the outcome, then they will be reimbursed.