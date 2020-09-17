 Skip to main content
Letter: Upcoming election
Martin Niemoller was a decorated German naval officer in WWI. He resigned and became a pastor in the Lutheran church. He welcomed Hitler’s accession to power but became disillusioned and spoke out, was subsequently arrested and interned in concentration camps. Niemoller penned a poem that included “communists”, “socialists”, and “Jews”. Following is a contemporary interpretation

“First they came for” the Mexicans and Muslims “and I did not speak out, because I was neither”

“Then they came for the” migrants and separated families putting them in cages“ and I did not speak out because I was not” one.

“Then they came for” peaceful protestors for Black Lives Matter “and I did not speak out because I was not” one.

“Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me”

In the upcoming election we can speak by voting.

We have 2 choices: maintain our republic guided by a constitution and 3 separate branches of government OR have a country under a dictator with alternative facts.

Melva Irvin

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

