Letter: Upcoming Elections and Lies

As we all know we have elections coming up and I wanted to make some comments. For me personally, I am not swayed to vote for some candidate because they claim to be allied with Trump. The "Gentleman" has disgraced himself in so many ways and even tried to over throw the government of this country. Further, I refuse to vote for somebody who has to show their love and support for guns in their political ads after all the frequent and mass shootings taking place recently. No vote for somebody who tells me that she will personally complete the border wall when it is a Federal project, not a State funded project. "I will personally fire Nancy Pelosi" - my answer, read the Constitution. "I will personally sue Joe Biden every time gasoline prices are raised" - my response is why not tell me that you will personally increase teachers salaries and do something about our water (or lack of) problem. Stop the hyperbole and speak the truth!!