 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Upcoming Elections and Lies

  • Comments

As we all know we have elections coming up and I wanted to make some comments. For me personally, I am not swayed to vote for some candidate because they claim to be allied with Trump. The "Gentleman" has disgraced himself in so many ways and even tried to over throw the government of this country. Further, I refuse to vote for somebody who has to show their love and support for guns in their political ads after all the frequent and mass shootings taking place recently. No vote for somebody who tells me that she will personally complete the border wall when it is a Federal project, not a State funded project. "I will personally fire Nancy Pelosi" - my answer, read the Constitution. "I will personally sue Joe Biden every time gasoline prices are raised" - my response is why not tell me that you will personally increase teachers salaries and do something about our water (or lack of) problem. Stop the hyperbole and speak the truth!!

Thomas Schell

People are also reading…

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News