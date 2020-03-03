Letter: UPDATE/CORRECTION: Re: the Feb. 26 article 'Electoral College, Constitution are under attack.'

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Electoral College, Constitution are under attack."
A contributor responds to my column by saying I should read the Constitution since “amendment does not require approval of all three federal branches,” citing only Congress. I stand corrected regarding the executive branch however I disagree regarding the Judiciary.
If an amendment passed saying that only white male landowners could vote, would not the Supreme Court intervene? I think so.
The writer tells us that the National Popular Vote initiative is not 'blatantly unconstitutional' because Article II allows states to choose electors anyway they want.
Maybe so, but NPV is nevertheless a fraud. California is an NPV state, and is expected to vote heavily in favor of the Democratic candidate. If our incumbent president wins the national popular vote, does any rational American of any political persuasion expect California electors to cast their 55 votes for Trump? I think not.
I do indeed want each state to follow the will of its voters, because America is a republic not a democracy. That’s our Constitution.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.