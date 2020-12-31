 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Updated version of Dicken's Christmas Carol
View Comments

Letter: Updated version of Dicken's Christmas Carol

Bob Cratchit is confused. He thought he was getting a $600 Christmas bonus, but President Scrooge, never known for his generosity, is threatening to veto the bill that would have included the bonus, saying Congress should have made the bonus bigger. So Bob Cratchit might get a bigger bonus, but maybe not for a long time. Meanwhile, what will he do when his unemployment runs out at the end of the month? How will the Cratchits keep a roof over their heads or food on the table? Having lost the health insurance they used to get through Bob's employer, how will they pay Tiny Tim's medical bills? Can Congress help the Cratchit family?

Cindy Coan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News