Letter: Updated version of Dicken's Christmas Carol

Bob Cratchit is confused. He thought he was getting a $600 Christmas bonus, but President Scrooge, never known for his generosity, is threatening to veto the bill that would have included the bonus, saying Congress should have made the bonus bigger. So Bob Cratchit might get a bigger bonus, but maybe not for a long time. Meanwhile, what will he do when his unemployment runs out at the end of the month? How will the Cratchits keep a roof over their heads or food on the table? Having lost the health insurance they used to get through Bob's employer, how will they pay Tiny Tim's medical bills? Can Congress help the Cratchit family?
Cindy Coan
East side
