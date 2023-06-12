A 2022 Williams Institute, a UCLA think tank, study showed 1.6 million Americans identifying as transgender. That amounts to 0.5% of all adults and 1.6% of youth ages between 13-17. Democrats, including the Biden administration, have upended our society and culture over this small population. They have implemented government and private sector policies supporting whatever "identity" a person claims, biological males in women's sports, gender neutral public bathrooms, and gender affirming medical treatment even for minor children without parental approval. Public schools and the military are dropping pronouns, no longer addressing students or service members as Mr. or Miss, or their legal given name. This is leftist Democrat insanity and being forced unto all 300 million Americans. More youths are identifying as non binary or transgender, I believe due to the prominence of this subject raised by Democrats and the news media. It furthers the overall feminization of men in America. I also think in some cases for youths, it is a means to be "identified."