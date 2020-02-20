Letter: Uphold the Rule of Law

The rule of law is under attack in our country. The Constitution established a government of laws, unique in the world. It is designed to protect us. It contains checks on the overreaching of the branches. As executed, it is not perfect, but hewing to its principles is more perfect than the “fixing” from the top that we are seeing now, with the President assuming he has the power to interfere in criminal and military cases. It is more perfect than a situation where a Senate full of lawyers kept silent during a dumbshow of a trial out of personal fear. Is this what we want? Erode the rule of law and we get Ceaușescu, we get the Stasi. Think I am overstating it? A journey of 10,000 miles begins with the first step. And continues with the acquiescence of the on-lookers and the silence of the people. I pledge my allegiance to the Constitution and to the rule of law it establishes.
G.T. Warren
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.