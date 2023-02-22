Lawsuits used to be filed to win. But that is no longer always the case, at least not in the political arena, where filing lawsuits for the express purpose of losing is often more advantageous. Recent lawsuits to overturn election losses are an example. Such moonshot court filings serve to rile up supporters, keep the filers relevant, and allow them to claim (when they inevitably lose) that the judiciary is part of a conspiracy. Another political perversion is purposefully churning (vs. solving) problems to keep the base agitated. Immigration reform is a prime example. Finally, name-calling and derogatory branding of opponents gives politicians and their most ardent devotees a pass on confronting complex issues with the seriousness they deserve.