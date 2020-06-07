Letter: Urgency of Voting

When Trump appeared for the very first time during the Republican Presidential debates, he exposed his character and values. It was very apparent who he was and what he represented. So, we should not be surprised by anything he says and does. Yes, frustration, disgust and outrage; but not surprised.
What should surprise us, however, is the inaction and reticence of Congress. They are complicit and have become silent partners. Where is the accountability? Where are the checks and balances? What will it take for them to say enough is enough?
It is up to us to do what Congress refuses to do. Please, please VOTE!
Joyce Miller
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
