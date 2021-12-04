 Skip to main content
Letter: Urging Support- Treat and Reduce Obesity Act
The cost of obesity is crippling our country and we can no longer afford to ignore it. For too long, people held an outdated - and dangerous - view of obesity as the result of lifestyle or behavior issues. In reality, obesity stems from genetic, biological, and environmental factors - and is directly tied to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and cancer. In 2013, the medical community, led by the American Medical Association, took the historic step of acknowledging that obesity is a disease that requires treatment and support. Through legislation like TROA, investing in effective obesity treatments like anti-obesity medications (AOMs) we can prevent costly obesity-related conditions and improve overall public health. Obesity disproportionately impacts communities of color, particularly Black and Latinx adults. During the pandemic, 78% of patients who died needed a ventilator were overweight. It’s imperative we use every tool we have to fight the epidemic of chronic obesity, CMS could update their regulations for coverage of obesity treatments to include both AOMs and behavioral therapy.

Elizabeth Quinones

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

