Letter: US Bishops condemn President Biden

As a lifelong Catholic, I am appalled at the recent decision of US Bishops to condemn President Biden for a political decision, not a personal one (about which he has been very clear) to support women's rights and personal choice. President Biden has spent his entire adult life in support of our poor and underserved populations, including minorities and immigrants. The church has spent many of those same years attempting a cover-up of the devastating sexual abuse scandal, thereby significantly lessening their moral authority to condemn anyone. Our church teaches us that God is all-loving and all-forgiving. One would hope that the bishops would exhibit similar compassion, and stay out of politics.
Judith Dinniman
Foothills
