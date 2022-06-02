Letter: US Can Learn from Australia’s Gun Laws

We are saddened by the recent tragedies in Buffalo NY and Uvalde TX. Our hearts go out to those who lost a loved one. These incidents are occurring all too often. The time for action is now. One country we can look to as an example is Australia. After the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 Prime Minister Howard successfully initiated steps to reform Australia’s gun laws. These include the banning of automatic and semi-automatic weapons, firearm sales only by licensed dealers, a firearm registry, need for a legitimate reason to own a gun, a 28 day waiting period, and secure storage for firearms. If Australia can do it why can’t we?