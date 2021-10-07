 Skip to main content
Letter: US Debt Limit
Letter: US Debt Limit

The Senate parliamentarian has confirmed that Democrats can use reconciliation to raise the debt limit, so why won’t they do it? Why do they say that they need Republican votes?

John Schmitz

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

