Letter: US DEPARTMENT OF UNJUSTICE

As a registered Independent, an octogenarian, and a non -supporter of Donald Trump. I am angered and confused by the lack of fair play and justice in America.

The scales of justice are totally out of balance.

For example: The release of violent criminals without bail. The arrest of an 80 year old man for defending himself. The refusal to prosecute Hillary for her destruction of 33,000 emails. The protesting of Supreme court judges at their homes

in violation of specific federal law. The destruction and arson (over 60 cases) of Catholic churches because of their anti-abortion position. The defunding of police departments as the crimes rates escalate everywhere. The Hunter Biden Cover up. The refusal of FBI Director Wray to prosecute federal crimes in order to keep his job. The raid of Trump's home in Florida for the purpose of obtaining documents to embarrass his future run for the presidency. The political weaponizing of DOJ and the FBI.

These are only a few of the many injustices.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side