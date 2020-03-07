Letter: US Health Secretary

The coronavirus is here. Our president has removed Alex Azar, the U.S. Health Secretary from the Pence team related to the gut feeling that he has that the virus is not as serious as the experts state. Well we all know that Trump is the smartest general of all and a proclaimed genius. So what are we to do when we have a full blown national emergency that White House will not accept as true arrives? Guess we'll have to go to Mar a Lago to ask Trump.
Robert Rayno LCDR USN (ret)
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.