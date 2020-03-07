Letter: US Health Secretary
View Comments

Letter: US Health Secretary

The coronavirus is here. Our president has removed Alex Azar, the U.S. Health Secretary from the Pence team related to the gut feeling that he has that the virus is not as serious as the experts state. Well we all know that Trump is the smartest general of all and a proclaimed genius. So what are we to do when we have a full blown national emergency that White House will not accept as true arrives? Guess we'll have to go to Mar a Lago to ask Trump.

Robert Rayno LCDR USN (ret)

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News