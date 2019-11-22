Some letter writers have criticized Congress, and particularly US House Democrats, for doing nothing but focusing on going after the President. I track federal legislation. The US House majority has been very busy. The US Senate not so much. Both houses have passed needed budget and spending bills, the House majority has passed more than 120 substantive bills since January 2019, including protections for veterans, against money laundering, for equal pay and water quality, to secure state election processes and protecting the Grand Canyon from mining. They’ve even passed a few bills sponsored by House Republicans. Those bills have gone nowhere in the Senate. The Senate Itself has passed fewer than 20 bills of any substance, including supporting the President's “border emergency” and potentially criminalizing abortion. Clearly the House Democrats can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.