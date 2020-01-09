Letter: US Immigration Policy is Cause for Shame

I am deeply concerned about the cruel and inhumane immigration policies that have become a hallmark of the Trump administration. We can't sit by idly while our fellow human beings, including young children separated from their families, languish in filthy and unsafe conditions, migrants die from preventable illnesses while in U.S. custody or are forced to wait in dangerous border towns while their asylum petitions are processed.
What does this say about us as a nation? How can we preach to others about human rights when we treat vulnerable people in such a shameful way? As we move into the 2020 elections it is vital that we not only voice our strong opposition to these horrendous immigration policies and demand a human-rights-first approach to border governance but also address U.S. policies that have created conditions that force people to migrate. Please let your voice be heard!
Anne Boettcher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.