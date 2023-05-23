Despite the claims of Christian Nationalists, the United States was established as a SECULAR NATION, NOT a Christian one. The basis of the US government is based on the US Constitution, NOT the Bible. Many of the framers of the Constitution were Deists, not Christians; they believed in God, but not in Jesus. The framers deliberately left any mention of God out of the Constitution. Religious diversity is one of the strengths of the United States.
Much of the Constitution is based on the structure of the Iroquois League; Benjamin Franklin was very familiar with the Iroquois League.
The idea of individual personal freedom is indigenous to North America where Native Americans have practiced it for many centuries, and probably for millennia.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
People are also reading…
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.