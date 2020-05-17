Letter: US officials pressure on Mexico to open US owned businesses

Re: the May 2 article "US pushes Mexico to reopen border factories even as numbers show more workers dying."
For the second time in my Tucson paper I have read an article about US officials and CEO's putting pressure on Mexico to open their plants located across the border. They were closed due to COVID-19 like the rest of the world did. Mexico, in the throes of this epidemic, and like us, isn't close to containing it and opening for business. Yet now they are being asked to reopen US owned factories. Why should Mexico do Anything asked/demanded by the US after being continually portrayed as a country of gang members, rapists and lesser citizens. We are spending billions of US dollars to build a Wall to keep everything from that side from coming to this side. And now we want them to do our bidding on our time frame? It seems like we are talking out of both sides of our mouths.
Christie Cummins
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!