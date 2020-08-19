You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: US Postal Service Slowdown
I would like to commend Louis DeJoy, Trump’s appointed postmaster general, for his efforts towards Joe Biden’s candidacy. No overtime, removing sorting machines (and sorting shelves) and curbside boxes, cutting back on delivery trucks, reducing hours and closing post offices. Slowing down the mail will affect so many people. Delayed medications and medical devices; delayed payments for those who receive checks rather than direct deposit; delayed bills so payments for those bills (also late) will cause interest charges; delayed or missing important notices from banks, government agencies; delayed credit cards and insurance cards; delayed or lost birthday cards with checks to children and grandchildren. I can go on and on. Yes, it probably will slow down mail-in ballots as requested by President Trump but many of us will find a way to turn in our ballots.

Good job, DeJoy.

Sherri Johnson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

