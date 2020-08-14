Letter: US Postal Service

From the Daily Star we learned that the US Postal Service is running a $10 billion annual deficit. It can be a struggle to relate to numbers so large. So, for perspective...
The Trump administration’s budget request for the Space Force is $15.4 billion for 2021. The “Overseas Contingency Operations” account, the Pentagon’s slush fund was over $69 billion in 2019. In 2019 U.S. presence in Afghanistan cost us $52 billion. Trump aid to farmers to compensate for his trade war with China was $28 Billion in 2018-19.
Kinda makes the U.S. Postal Service look like a bargain, doesn’t’ it?
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!