Letter: US Postal Service
From the Daily Star we learned that the US Postal Service is running a $10 billion annual deficit. It can be a struggle to relate to numbers so large. So, for perspective...

The Trump administration’s budget request for the Space Force is $15.4 billion for 2021. The “Overseas Contingency Operations” account, the Pentagon’s slush fund was over $69 billion in 2019. In 2019 U.S. presence in Afghanistan cost us $52 billion. Trump aid to farmers to compensate for his trade war with China was $28 Billion in 2018-19.

Kinda makes the U.S. Postal Service look like a bargain, doesn’t’ it?

Jim Walworth

Northeast side

